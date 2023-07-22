Electricity lights up life, re-energises communities in Kutubdia island

Shahrukh had never known the taste of ice cream and farmer Manjur Alam had been charging his mobile phone by burning oil.

But, for the past few months, the people of the island Upazila (sub-district) on the Bay of Bengal in Cox’s Bazar have received power through a submarine cable connected to the national grid. Though it has been a fairly short time since then, the lives of Shahrukh, Manjur, and others on the island have changed dramatically.

An operation theatre has been set up at the local hospital. Pregnant women don’t have to brave the rough sea for their deliveries. If there are any complications, the hospital is now equipped to carry out Caesarean sections.

Streetlights have ended the days of stumbling along the road after dark. The light illuminates the way home for any nocturnal travellers. Locals are safer and can now work and study in the evening.

On an island that went to sleep after the sunset, the chat keeps people up late into the night. A store is now selling refrigerators, which means that people don’t have to go to the market every day and can save some time and money.

A community dependent on farming and fishing now has a variety of professions. Commerce is on the rise. New stores are popping up. Approval has been sought to set up fishing-based industries.