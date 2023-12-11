Death toll in Mohakhali petrol pump fire rises to three

Another victim of the fire at Royal Filling Station in Mohakhali has died on Monday, pushing the death toll up to three.

Five other victims are undergoing treatment in the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Eight people received serious burn injuries in the fire last Wednesday. Amir Hossain Suman, 32, who worked as the cashier at the fuel station, died around 7:15 am on Monday from his injuries.

Motor mechanic Md Salahuddin, 38, and engineer Abul Khair Gazi had previously died from burns suffered in the same incident.