    Death toll in Mohakhali petrol pump fire rises to three

    Eight people received serious burns in the fire at Royal Filling Station in Mohakhali

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 07:30 AM

    Another victim of the fire at Royal Filling Station in Mohakhali has died on Monday, pushing the death toll up to three.

    Five other victims are undergoing treatment in the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

    Eight people received serious burn injuries in the fire last Wednesday. Amir Hossain Suman, 32, who worked as the cashier at the fuel station, died around 7:15 am on Monday from his injuries.

    Motor mechanic Md Salahuddin, 38, and engineer Abul Khair Gazi had previously died from burns suffered in the same incident.

    Both Salahuddin and Suman were undergoing treatment at the ICU of the institute with Suman suffering burns on 35 percent of his body and Salahuddin on 65 percent, said MD Tariqul Islam, resident physician at the institute.

    Suman hailed from Chandpur while Salahuddin was a native of Feni's Nurpur. Both of them worked at the petrol pump.

    The bodies have been kept at the morgue in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and will be handed over to the families following the necessary legalities, said Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.

