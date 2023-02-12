Bangladesh to become a technologically developed country and won’t look back again: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will become “a technologically developed smart country” and never look back again.
“Bangladesh is moving forward and will continue to do so,” Hasina said in her address to the 43rd national assembly of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP as chief guest in Gazipur’s Shafipur on Sunday.
Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, introduced the phrase ‘smart Bangladesh’ for the first time during a rally in Chattogram in December as a part of the party’s new election promise.
She highlighted her administration's successes, including full electricity coverage, the Bangabandhu-1 satellite and the metro rail.
“The Ansar played a significant role in developing all these projects,” she said.
Remembering the days of BNP’s arson attacks on public transport across the country back in 2014 and 2015 as part of the party’s demonstration programme, Hasina said members of Ansar and VDP had worked sincerely to protect the country and people from BNP’s “arson terrorism”.
She also mentioned the agency’s “crucial role in combating militancy and terrorism” in Bangladesh. The prime minister also lauded the force for its contribution to sports and physical fitness.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is facing the pressure of a global recession due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Hasina urged the Ansar and VDP members to make sure that no arable land is left uncultivated.
“Ansar and VDP members can support people in the village in the cultivation and preservation of corps. I hope you will do that,” she said.
Hasina also briefly highlighted the initiatives taken by her government for the Ansar and VDP, saying her administration made the Ansar battalions permanent by enacting a new law, upgraded its grade and promotions, allowed Ansar members to receive training abroad, established modern facilities in 27 Upazilas.
Later, the prime minister handed over medals in eight categories to 180 Ansar and VDP members for their outstanding work.