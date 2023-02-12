Bangladesh to become a technologically developed country and won’t look back again: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will become “a technologically developed smart country” and never look back again.

“Bangladesh is moving forward and will continue to do so,” Hasina said in her address to the 43rd national assembly of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP as chief guest in Gazipur’s Shafipur on Sunday.

Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, introduced the phrase ‘smart Bangladesh’ for the first time during a rally in Chattogram in December as a part of the party’s new election promise.

She highlighted her administration's successes, including full electricity coverage, the Bangabandhu-1 satellite and the metro rail.