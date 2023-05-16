1 killed in shootout with police at Ukhiya refugee camp, 2 Rohingya men arrested

A man has died in a shootout with the Armed Police Battalion, or APBn, at Ukhiya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar a day after Cyclone Mocha flattened more than 2,500 shanties in the shelters for the Rohingya.

Two suspected members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army or ARSA, an armed group based in Myanmar's Rakhine, were arrested at the scene on Monday, police said.

On Sunday, the powerful cyclone battered the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar, crushing thousands of homes under trees it uprooted and blowing away Rohingya shanties with a wind speed of up to 147 kph when it made landfall.