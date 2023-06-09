4 killed, 5 injured as truck crushes autorickshaw in Jamalpur

A truck has crushed an autorickshaw, killing at least four people and injuring five others in Jamalpur’s Sadar Upazila.

The accident occurred at Ranagachha Uttarpara on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh road on Friday afternoon.

The dead victims are Md Solaiman, 55, Abdul Mazid, 48, Shahed Ali, 58, and autorickshaw driver Joynal Abedin, 42.