4 killed, 5 injured as truck crushes autorickshaw in Jamalpur

A truck has crushed an autorickshaw, killing at least four people and injuring five others in Jamalpur’s Sadar Upazila.
The accident occurred at Ranagachha Uttarpara on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh road on Friday afternoon.
The dead victims are Md Solaiman, 55, Abdul Mazid, 48, Shahed Ali, 58, and autorickshaw driver Joynal Abedin, 42.
The injured are Abu Hanif, 50, Shafiqul, 55, Khalil, 60, Abdul Karim, 45, and Suruj Ali, 50.
They were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Kazi Shahnewaz, chief of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, said the truck was bound for Mymensingh from Jamalpur.
Nine people were injured when the truck rammed into the autorickshaw travelling from Itail to Sripur. They were taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where two of them were declared dead.
The others were transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, but two of them died on the way, Shahnewz said.
All the victims were travelling to a shrine by the autorickshaw.
Police seized the truck, but the driver fled.