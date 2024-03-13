At least 30 people burnt after gas explosion rips through Gazipur neighbourhood

At least 30 people have been hospitalised with burn injuries following an explosion on a street outside a tin-roofed building in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila.
They were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Wednesday evening.
The injured, who were being treated at the emergency department, included women and children, said Inspector Bachchu Mia at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp.
Mridul Kanti Sarker, the assistant registrar of the institute, confirmed the number of people admitted to the facility after the incident in the Mouchak Tljirchala??? area.
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen visited the institute and spoke to the victims.
One of the injured, Rafiqul Islam, said a family left a kitchen cylinder in an alley after gas started leaking from it.
A fire spread following an explosion when many people were using the street just before Iftar, he said. Rafiqul, a garment factory worker, was passing by the street at the time.
Another injured, Ariful Islam, 40, said most of the people on the street at the time of the explosion were injured.
Abdullah Al Arefin, the deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said resident Shafique Khan brought a refilled cylinder, from which gas was coming out while he was replacing the empty one in his kitchen.
He then threw the cylinder out on the street, where fire from a clay stove triggered the explosion, Arefin said.
Residents of the area rushed the injured to local hospitals, from where they were sent to Dhaka.