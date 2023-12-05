President returns labour amendment bill for reconsideration

President Md Shahabuddin has withheld assent to a bill amending the labour law and sent it back to parliament for reconsideration due to concerns over a new provision.

The Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed by the legislature on Nov 2 last year. The bill was subsequently sent for the president's approval on Nov 8 but was returned on Nov 20 for further scrutiny.

"The 11th parliament is currently not in session so the bill will remain in limbo. It will have to be reintroduced when the new parliament convenes," Nazmul Haque, joint secretary of the Parliament Secretariat's law wing, said on Tuesday.

The bill was initially tabled in parliament on Oct 29 last year, introducing amendments to several provisions of the Labour Act.