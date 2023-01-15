Rampal power plant halts production as dollar crisis hampers coal imports

The authorities at Rampal thermal power plant have been forced to suspend the production of electricity just 27 days after the starting of commercial production due to the shortage of coals required for the plant.

Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited, said the production was suspended on Saturday as Bangladesh Bank barred the company from placing import orders for coals due to the ongoing dollar shortage in the country.

Before suspending operation, the plant on average produced 560 to 570 MW of power every day and supplied 450 MW to the national grid. The rest was allocated for the Khulna region.

Senior officials at BIFPCL said despite repeated requests and meetings, they could not get a nod from the central bank to open letters of credit or LCs to import coal necessary to run the plant.