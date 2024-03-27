Extend Eid holidays to prevent road accidents, demands Passenger Welfare Association

The Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh has demanded an extension of the Eid holidays by two more days in a bid to ease the suffering of travelling holidaymakers, curb escalating transport fares, and prevent road accidents.

As many as 16 million people - including 10 million from Dhaka, 4 million from Gazipur, and 1.2 million from Narayanganj - would be travelling during the Eid holidays, the PWAB said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

They predicted 3 million passengers would travel by bus and minibus, 400,000 by train, 3.5 million by car, jeep, and microbus, 1.2 million by motorcycle, 6 million by launch, 100,000 by airplane, and 1.8 million on train roofs, pickup trucks and freight vehicles in the four days before Eid. Between 40 million to 50 million passengers will travel across district lines.