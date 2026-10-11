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Dhaka customs seizes Tk 27 million in jewellery concealed inside pickle jars

A passenger arriving from India was stopped at Shahjalal Airport after a baggage scan revealed metal objects inside jars

Dhaka customs seizes Tk 27 million in jewellery concealed inside pickle jars

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 07:49 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 07:49 PM

Dhaka customs officials have seized diamonds, rubies, gold and other precious jewellery worth an estimated Tk 27 million from a passenger arriving in Dhaka from India on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

The jewellery was found during surveillance at Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night, following a tip-off, the Dhaka Custom House said in a statement.

The passenger, identified as Md Jony Rahman, had completed immigration formalities and was attempting to pass through the green channel without declaring his baggage when a scan detected metal objects inside pickle jars in his bag.

A subsequent search uncovered 389 diamond-studded gold rings weighing 478g, 151 diamond-studded platinum rings weighing 450g, three diamond-studded white gold rings weighing 6grammes and two diamond-studded silver rings weighing 8g.

Officials also found five diamond-studded gold pendants weighing 4g, a diamond-studded gold chain weighing 5g and 472 diamond-studded gold nose pins weighing 103g.

The seized items also included 720 stones of various sizes, including diamonds, topaz, rubies and other gems, along with 23 jewellery certificate cards.

The total weight of the seized items was 1,054g.

Customs officials said the goods were confiscated because they had been brought in without a baggage declaration.

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