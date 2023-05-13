Bangladesh halts Chattogram port operations as Cyclone Mocha nears

The Chattogram port has suspended operational activities as a precaution to reduce the impact of Cyclone Mocha.

All vessels stationed at the jetty have been sent to the outer anchorage. The work of moving the ships began in the early hours of Saturday.

“Ships began to be removed from the jetty at 4 am. We are ready to deal with the storm. All kinds of security measures have been undertaken,” said Port Secretary Md Omar Faruk.