Bangladesh halts Chattogram port operations as Cyclone Mocha nears

The Chattogram port has suspended operational activities as a precaution to reduce the impact of Cyclone Mocha.
All vessels stationed at the jetty have been sent to the outer anchorage. The work of moving the ships began in the early hours of Saturday.
“Ships began to be removed from the jetty at 4 am. We are ready to deal with the storm. All kinds of security measures have been undertaken,” said Port Secretary Md Omar Faruk.
Faruk said that 18 ships stationed at the jetty had already left. The remaining three ships will be dispatched during the afternoon tide. The loading and unloading of goods have been suspended.
All the lighterage vessels stationed at the port channel have been moved to a safe place. Although 60 ships have been stationed at the outer anchorage, no work is being done there.
However, cargo delivery is continuing at the port yard on a limited scale.