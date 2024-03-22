    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Dhaka’s Demra

    Five Fire Service units are working to put out the blaze

    Published : 21 March 2024, 06:56 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 06:56 PM

    A fire has broken out at a clothing warehouse in the Bhanga area of Dhaka’s Demra, near the Jatiya Press Club.

    Five Fire Service units are working to extinguish the blaze.

    The fire started on the second floor of a three-storey building around 11:30pm on Thursday, according to Talha Bin Jashim, spokesman for the Fire Service.

    The floor housed a clothing warehouse and units from Fire Stations in Demra, Postagola and Siddiquebazar were dispatched to the location when the blaze was reported.

    More to follow

