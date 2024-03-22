Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Dhaka’s Demra

The veteran journalist died in hospital care in Dhaka after a long battle with illness
A fire has broken out at a clothing warehouse in the Bhanga area of Dhaka’s Demra, near the Jatiya Press Club.
Five Fire Service units are working to extinguish the blaze.
The fire started on the second floor of a three-storey building around 11:30pm on Thursday, according to Talha Bin Jashim, spokesman for the Fire Service.
The floor housed a clothing warehouse and units from Fire Stations in Demra, Postagola and Siddiquebazar were dispatched to the location when the blaze was reported.
More to follow