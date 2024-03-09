Workers clash with police during protest to demand pay under new wage structure in Gazipur

A clash has broken out between police and workers at a dyeing factory who blocked the highway in Gazipur’s Sreepur to demand wages under the new pay structure.

Police dispersed the protest with tear gas shells.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Jainabazar area on Saturday morning, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Asad of the Industrial Police.

Workers from the AA Yarn Dyeing Limited factory began obstructing the highway around 6 am to demand wages under the new pay structure, he said. This led to severe traffic congestion on the highway.

“We were unable to convince them to leave. At one point we were able to move them, but they returned a half-hour later and began vandalising vehicles,” he said.