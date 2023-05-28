Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp emerges as dengue hotspot as Bangladesh reports more cases

An additional 46 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease dengue in the past 24 hours in Bangladesh. Of these cases, 41 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.

More dengue cases have cropped up this year before the typical season than in previous years. Most of the impact has been seen in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area, but Cox’s Bazar is also emerging as a hotspot.

Approximately 1,066 dengue patients have been identified at Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar since January, the Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, said on Sunday. Another 426 Bangladeshis in Cox’s Bazar also contracted the disease in the district, taking the total number of cases to 1,532 before the start of dengue season.