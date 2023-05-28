Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp emerges as dengue hotspot as Bangladesh reports more cases

An additional 46 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease dengue in the past 24 hours in Bangladesh. Of these cases, 41 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.
More dengue cases have cropped up this year before the typical season than in previous years. Most of the impact has been seen in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area, but Cox’s Bazar is also emerging as a hotspot.
Approximately 1,066 dengue patients have been identified at Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar since January, the Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, said on Sunday. Another 426 Bangladeshis in Cox’s Bazar also contracted the disease in the district, taking the total number of cases to 1,532 before the start of dengue season.
This is higher than the 971 dengue patients identified in Dhaka over the same period.
Nazmul Islam, a DGHS spokesman, said, “After Dhaka, the highest number of patients are in Cox’s Bazar in the Chattogram Division. Dengue cases are on the rise among the displaced Rohingya population there. We cannot ignore the spread among the local population either.”
It is difficult to control the spread of the virus in the area, he noted.
“There is a considerable lack of awareness among the Rohingya community. As their culture is different, it isn’t easy to work on these issues. They also live in a certain zone so health workers also have to follow many rules when in the area.”
“They have limited sources of clean water, so they often collect water and leave it in open containers, which can be good breeding grounds for mosquitos. Rohingya camps are packed with people. As a result, there are more dengue patients there than in other areas.”
Population density is also a factor in the spread of the disease in Dhaka, Islam said.
“In the two Dhaka City Corporation areas with greater population density, there are more mosquitos. However, it is difficult to say exactly where the number is at its highest. We can determine that after verifying the information of the patients. We are currently considering the whole of Dhaka city. Our work is managing patients. Determining where the disease is more prevalent and taking action accordingly is the responsibility of the local government."