Tk 21m in tolls collected at Bangabandhu Bridge in a day during Eid journey

The Bangabandhu Bridge authorities have collected over Tk 21 million in tolls in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, almost twice the amount of the usual tolls.

The toll collection on the bridge usually is between Tk 10 million and Tk 15 million, said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the site office of Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

He said traffic is mounting on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway ahead of Eid.