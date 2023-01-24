A woman with mental disability went into labour by the side of a road. A policeman rushed to her aid

A policeman rushed to help a woman with a mental disability as she underwent labour pains by the side of a road in Chattogram. A doctor and a nurse later helped her give birth to a boy at the scene, under the policeman's supervision.

The mother and the child were subsequently taken to a local hospital and are keeping well, said Assistant Commissioner Atanu Chakraborty of Chattogram police.

Upon hearing the woman scream in anguish at the city's Jamalkhan intersection on Monday, a pedestrian called 999 to seek help, according to Atanu.