    A woman with mental disability went into labour by the side of a road. A policeman rushed to her aid

    Both the mother and the child were taken to a hospital and are doing well

    Chattogram Bureau
    A policeman rushed to help a woman with a mental disability as she underwent labour pains by the side of a road in Chattogram. A doctor and a nurse later helped her give birth to a boy at the scene, under the policeman's supervision.

    The mother and the child were subsequently taken to a local hospital and are keeping well, said Assistant Commissioner Atanu Chakraborty of Chattogram police.

    Upon hearing the woman scream in anguish at the city's Jamalkhan intersection on Monday, a pedestrian called 999 to seek help, according to Atanu.

    "Informed about the matter, SI Md Mostafa of Kotwali Police Station rushed to the scene. He realised the situation and called a doctor and a nurse from a nearby private hospital to help the woman deliver the child."

    The woman lost a lot of blood during the delivery. Police arranged for her to get a blood transfusion after the two went to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Atanu.

    Police have taken responsibility for the medical treatment of the mother and child, who are now in hospital care.

