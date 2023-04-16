    বাংলা

    Fire service finds 58 marketplaces in Dhaka at risk of fire

    Nine of those were flagged to be at high risk

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence has identified 58 marketplaces in Dhaka with significant fire hazards, flagging nine of them to be at ‘high risk’ of such disasters.

    These structures were commercial, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, a fire service director, said on Sunday. Fourteen of these locations were at ‘moderate risk’ of a fire while the 35 others were simply at risk.

    Among the high-risk marketplaces were Gausia Market, Fulbaria Barishal Plaza Market, Rajdhani Super Market in Tikatuli, Alauddin Market in Lalbagh, Shakil Anwar Tower in Chawkbazar, Shahidullah Market, Sharif Market in Sadarghat, Masha Katara 22 Market and Rose Neel Teesta Market in Siddique Bazar.

