Chhatra League factions clash at Chattogram University

Tensions flared at Chattogram University after two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Varsity Express (VEx) and Choose Friends with Care (CFC), clashed over 'trifling disagreements'.

The two groups squared off near the Shah Amanat and Suhrawardy residential halls in the early hours of Tuesday.

The clashes erupted when a CFC member reportedly slapped a VEx member, according to VEx leader Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy, former CU Chhatra League vice president.