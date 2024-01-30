    বাংলা

    Chhatra League factions clash at Chattogram University

    A squabble over 'trifling issues' escalated after midnight near the Shah Amanat Hall and Suhrawardy Hall

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 05:34 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 05:34 AM

    Tensions flared at Chattogram University after two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Varsity Express (VEx) and Choose Friends with Care (CFC), clashed over 'trifling disagreements'.

    The two groups squared off near the Shah Amanat and Suhrawardy residential halls in the early hours of Tuesday.

    The clashes erupted when a CFC member reportedly slapped a VEx member, according to VEx leader Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy, former CU Chhatra League vice president.

    Senior members of both groups intervened to de-escalate the situation, said CFC leader Sadaf Khan, also a former CU Chhatra League vice president

    Assistant Proctor Nazmul Hasan said that 'trivial matters' sparked the clash, with police later intervening to restore order. No one was injured in the conflict, according to him.

    The groups are divided by their loyalty to different ruling party leaders, with VEx members backing Chattogram Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasiruddin and CFC adherents supporting Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four Chhatra League activists killed in Sylhet road crash
    4 Chhatra League activists die in Sylhet road crash
    They were headed to Jaflong from Jaintapur when their car veered out of control and fell into a ditch
    Tension among supporters of Awami League, independent candidate in Dhaka-5
    Tension among supporters of AL, independent in Dhaka-5
    A woman goes live on Facebook, alleging that supporters of one candidate entered a polling station on eve of election
    Only DNA testing can identify four bodies burned beyond recognition in Benapole Express fire: police
    Charred bodies from train fire unidentifiable
    The victims’ DNA samples will be tested to confirm their identities, police say
    Elina Yasmin, a passenger on the Benapole Express, has been missing since the blaze started on the train.
    Imtiaz rushes from hospital to hospital, searching for sister
    His two sisters, a brother-in-law, and three nephews were aboard the Benapole Express on Friday night

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps