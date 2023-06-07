Police recover two bodies from a car in Dhaka's Elenbari

The bodies of a woman and a man have been retrieved from a car parked in a garage at the government officers' quarters in Dhaka's Elenbari.
The authorities identified the man as 53-year-old Delwar Hossain Molla, an office assistant at a government office. The woman next to him was named Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, but no other details about her identity were immediately available.
Police were informed about the discovery of the bodies around 7:30 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Shah Alam of Tejgaon Police Station.
Law enforcers subsequently recovered the bodies and sent them to Suhrawardy Hospital's morgue.
The car belonged to Delwar, said Alam, adding that the police were investigating the cause of their deaths.
However, Delwar and Moushumi were not related, according to Apoorba Hasan, chief of Tejgaon Police Station.
"We suspect that they passed out in the car after engaging in sexual acts while on drugs or other stimulants. They may have then died of suffocation or some other cause.”