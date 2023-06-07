    বাংলা

    Police recover two bodies from a car in Dhaka's Elenbari

    An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the deaths, according to police

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 June 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 7 June 2023, 07:53 AM

    The bodies of a woman and a man have been retrieved from a car parked in a garage at the government officers' quarters in Dhaka's Elenbari.

    The authorities identified the man as 53-year-old Delwar Hossain Molla, an office assistant at a government office. The woman next to him was named Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, but no other details about her identity were immediately available.

    Police were informed about the discovery of the bodies around 7:30 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Shah Alam of Tejgaon Police Station.

    Law enforcers subsequently recovered the bodies and sent them to Suhrawardy Hospital's morgue.

    The car belonged to Delwar, said Alam, adding that the police were investigating the cause of their deaths.

    However, Delwar and Moushumi were not related, according to Apoorba Hasan, chief of Tejgaon Police Station.

    "We suspect that they passed out in the car after engaging in sexual acts while on drugs or other stimulants. They may have then died of suffocation or some other cause.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A police officer rides a motorcycle on the footpath of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Sarani road outside Dhaka Polytechnic Institute in Dhaka’s Tejgaon amid intense traffic congestions. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Vehicles on footpath to beat traffic
    Motorcycles, rickshaws and autorickshaws often encroach upon the footpath of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Sarani road outside Dhaka Polytechnic Institute in Dhaka’s Tejgaon to beat severe traffic congestion ...
    How far-off is Elevated Expressway?
    How far-off is Elevated Expressway?
    Construction of the Airport-Banani section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway is complete, but the Tejgaon part is still being built. So the opening of the first phase of the project has been deferred s ...
    Israeli security forces and rescue workers work at the scene following an incident by Jerusalem's main market, Apr 24, 2023.
    Driver shot dead after Jerusalem car ramming wounds 5
    Israeli police say a passerby shot the driver dead. Hours earlier, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank
    A BRTC bus was vandalised and torched during a clash between the BNP activists and police.
    Police file cases over clash with BNP activists in Dhaka
    As many as 600 BNP leaders and activists were named in three cases filed with the New Market and Dhanmondi Police Station

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps