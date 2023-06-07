Police recover two bodies from a car in Dhaka's Elenbari

The bodies of a woman and a man have been retrieved from a car parked in a garage at the government officers' quarters in Dhaka's Elenbari.

The authorities identified the man as 53-year-old Delwar Hossain Molla, an office assistant at a government office. The woman next to him was named Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, but no other details about her identity were immediately available.