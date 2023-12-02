Bangladesh records 605 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 1

Hospitals record 920 new cases of the mosquito-borne viral fever, and eight deaths from the disease in the latest daily count
Bangladesh has registered 605 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 312,964.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by one to 1,629 in a 24-hour count on Saturday.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 139 cases were in Dhaka, while 466 were outside the capital.
Currently, 3,416 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 897 are in Dhaka and 2,519 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.