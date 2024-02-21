Once a hallmark of heritage, Old Dhaka's distinct dialects are slowly fading away

'Abbey koy ki?' -- The chances of hearing such Dhakaiya turns of phrases are becoming increasingly rare, even in the labyrinthine alleyways of Old Dhaka.

Although the 'Dhakaiya Kutti' dialect is widely thought of as an Old Dhaka variant of Bangla, it isn't the only one spoken in the area.

Natives of Old Dhaka also speak 'Shobbash' -- a fading yet extant sub-variant of the Dhakaiya dialect derived from the word 'Shukhbash'.

People fluent in 'Shobbash' are called the 'Shobbashi.'

Historically, the Mughal era in Bengal saw an influx of people from various Indian provinces in Dhaka, bringing an array of languages like Urdu, Persian, Hindi, and English to the region, which greatly influenced the Shobbash dialect, according to linguists.

Meanwhile, Dhakaiya Kutti traces its origins back to the period of British East India Company's rule over Bengal following the famines that swept through the region after the Battle of Plassey in 1757.

During that period, people from regions like Cumilla, Mymensingh, Faridpur, and Barishal migrated to Dhaka, with the newcomers often working as rice huskers -- a job not traditionally held by Dhaka's original inhabitants.

These rice huskers would spend their days separating rice grains from the husks -- a process known as 'Kutta', which gave this community its name, "kuttis".

The Shobbash and the Kutti, two distinct sub-dialects of Dhakaiya, have been part of Old Dhaka's linguistic heritage for centuries. Yet, both are now facing the threat of extinction.

Over the years, the attrition of these dialects has been hastened by migration, the natural evolution of language and compulsory schooling in standardised Bangla.

Photojournalist Pavel Ahmed, raised in Old Dhaka, says he no longer uses his Shobbashi dialect.

"Maybe 20 years from now, no one will be able to speak the Dhakaiya dialects," said Shayla Parveen, a researcher.

Echoing Parveen's sentiment, Old Dhaka-based researcher Hashem Sufi flagged a significant challenge: the absence of a written script for the Dhakaiya dialect, contributing to its gradual disappearance.