UPDF member among two killed in Rangamati shooting

The shooting occurred in the Kattuli area of Langadu Upazila

Two people, including a member of the United People’s Democratic Front, have been shot dead in an attack in the Kattuli area of Rangamati’s Langadu.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old UPDF member Bidya Dhan Chakma aka Tilak and 35-year-old local resident Dhanyaman Chakma.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning in the Bhaledi Ghat area of Langadu Union.

UPDF Rangamati District Unit Organiser Shachal Chakma blamed the Shantu Larma-led Jana Samhati Samiti for the attack. Around 8:30am, a group of seven armed men attacked the UPDF members working at Bhaledi Ghat, he said.

Two people were killed on the spot, he said.

He claimed that Larma had ordered the killings in order to curry favour from the Bangladesh government, engage in a conspiracy to scrap the UPDF-led CHT Regulation, 1900, and create obstacles to the ongoing movement against the oppression and persecution of the Bawm ethnicity in Bandarban.

Efforts were made to contact several leaders in the Jana Samhati Samiti for comment, but they could not be reached.

Police have confirmed that two people have been killed, said Mir Abu Towhid, superintendent of Rangamati police.

As the scene of the attack is remote, it will take time for the police to reach the spot and more details will be made available once the police return from the scene, he said.