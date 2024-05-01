Feeling the heat: Bangladesh lost 246,000 hectares of forest cover over two decades

If the destruction of such a vast area of trees had been avoided, at least 75 megatons of CO2 emissions could have been prevented

In the midst of a blistering heatwave sweeping over Bangladesh for more than a month, talking about trees is all the rage. Many say that the environment is gradually heating up due to frequent and unnecessary tree-cutting. The people are now beginning to face the consequences of prolonged deforestation and forest clearance.

To maintain a country's natural environment, at least 25 percent of its area should be forested. However, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has stated that only 15.58 percent of Bangladesh's total area is covered with forest land.

According to data from the World Resources Institute-operated platform Global Forest Watch, from 2001 to 2023, Bangladesh has lost approximately 246,000 hectares of forested area, a 13 percent decrease compared to before, with the largest reduction occurring in 2017 at nearly 28,328 hectares.

- The situation of tree felling and deforestation in Bangladesh is severe, with considerable impacts on the country's climate and heatwave conditions.

- Key areas such as Dhaka and Chattogram are experiencing increases in temperature due to decreased tree coverage, which exacerbates urban heat islands and diminishes air quality.

- The need for sustainable management of green spaces and water bodies is crucial to mitigate these effects, experts say.

Research indicates that in 2010, Bangladesh had more than 2 million hectares of natural forest, accounting for 16 percent of the total land area, which has been decreasing annually. Just in 2023 alone, the forest area decreased by about 17,806 hectares.

If this vast area of forest had not been destroyed, at least 75 megatonnes of CO2 emissions could have been prevented.

According to Forest Watch's research, the most significant decrease in forested area between 2001 and 2023 occurred in Chattogram, with a loss of nearly 231,000 hectares, accounting for 94 percent of the total reduction; followed by Sylhet with 8,366 hectares, 5,657 hectares in Rangpur, 323 hectares in Rajshahi, 203 hectares in Khulna, and about 99 hectares in Barishal.

Over the past 20 years, 76 percent of the forested area lost in the Chattogram region was in Bandarban and Rangamati, with Bandarban alone losing 84,900 hectares. Additionally, Rangamati lost about 54,879 hectares, Khagrachhari 24,500 hectares, Chattogram 9,350 hectares, and Cox's Bazar 9,220 hectares.

Among the countries experiencing forest loss, Bangladesh ranks third. The top country is Suriname in South America, with a loss of about 251,893 hectares, followed by Malawi in Africa, which lost 246,895 hectares of forest land.

In April of the current year, Forest Watch issued warnings that 22,445 places in Bangladesh could see tree felling, with concerns that about 255 hectares of forested areas could be cleared. Specifically, from Apr 10 to Apr 17, warnings were issued for 4,595 locations, potentially leading to the clearance of 53 hectares of forest.

The research findings were released and warnings issued by Global Forest Watch with the support of the University of Maryland, analysing satellite images.

Among the places in Bangladesh where warnings have been issued for tree felling, Chattogram is the largest, with 72 percent (185 hectares) of the land at risk of deforestation located there. Dhaka is in second place, with 49 hectares at risk, followed by Sylhet with 15 hectares, Rangpur and Khulna each with about 2 hectares, Rajshahi with 1 hectare, and Barishal with nearly 0.8 hectare at risk.

LOSSES OUTWEIGH GAINS

According to the Department of Forest, the government agency responsible for the care of forests and forest lands, there were a total of 1.88 million hectares of forest land in 2020, of which 116,328 hectares were encroached upon.

Cox's Bazar district has seen the highest amount of forest encroachment, with over 24,00 hectares of forest land illegally occupied.

Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, the chief conservator of forests, said: "Every year we are losing about 10,000 hectares of forest, though there is also some increase in new areas. However, if we consider carbon, our losses outweigh our gains, meaning there is a net loss.

The loss is more significant in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and the sal forests around Gazipur due to human-induced reasons.

“However, if you look at the Sundarbans, the forest there hasn’t decreased much; the small decrease that has occurred is due to erosion or other natural causes. We aim to bring this loss-gain to a neutral position by 2030."

When asked about measures against those illegally occupying forest lands, he said: "We created a list of encroachments in 2020. Since then, 10,522 hectares of forest land have been recovered, and reforestation has been conducted in those areas. This process is ongoing."

CAUSES OF DECLINING FORESTS

Unplanned urbanisation is responsible for the decrease in forested areas or forest lands, as are water, air, and soil pollution, and natural factors like river erosion.

The rate of tree planting does not match the rate of loss, which is a major reason for the decrease in forested areas.

Moreover, even when trees are planted, many die due to lack of proper care.

Professor Tuhin Wadud from Begum Rokeya University, an environmental and river organiser, said: "Everything from unplanned building construction to the expansion of cities is contributing to deforestation. However, we still have a significant amount of vacant land where numerous trees can be planted.

"Simply organising tree planting programmes is not enough. We plant trees but need to follow a 'plant and save' approach, meaning not just planting but also caring for them.

"Another issue is river erosion. Each year, a significant number of trees are lost due to riverbank erosion, so we must also protect our rivers."

THE DANGER IS JUST BEGINNING

This year, Bangladesh has experienced the longest period of heatwave in its history, lasting for a month starting on Mar 31.

On Tuesday, Apr 30, Jashore recorded the second-highest temperature in the country's history for this season, at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said that previously, there were continuous heatwaves from Apr 5-30 in 2014 for 26 days, and from Apr 6-30 in 2016 for 25 days.

In 2023, there was a heatwave from Apr 13 to May 5 lasting 23 days.

Researchers are seeing the onset of a crisis amid such heatwave conditions.

According to a study by the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS at Jahangirnagar University in April, while 20 percent of Dhaka should be covered with trees, only 2 percent actually is.

In comparison, 50 percent of the area in Jahangirnagar University is covered with trees and 22 percent with water bodies, which keeps the temperature there 3 degrees Celsius cooler than in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Dhaka's commercial areas is typically 2 degrees Celsius higher than in Dhaka University and Ramna Park areas.

Sheikh Tawhidul Islam, director at the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS, is concerned about the ongoing environmental crisis due to deforestation.

He said: "The reduction in trees is just the beginning of a climate change situation that is bound to worsen. This is a terrible situation we have created by interfering with nature, and now we must face the consequences. So, what should we do now?"

He highlighted the need for a shift in mindset, away from viewing trees merely as commodities that can be sold for immediate profit.

Instead, he emphasised the ecological value of trees, noting, "There is no quick fix that will immediately solve this problem; this is the reality.

“We need to implement short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans. For example, in the mid-term (over five years), we can reduce air pollution."

According to a report by the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies or CAPS from 2017 and 2024, the temperature in various areas of Dhaka city has been consistently rising. The areas of Mohakhali and Gulistan experienced the most significant temperature increases.

The report noted that in 2017, the average temperature in the Dhaka North City Corporation area was 33.39 degrees Celsius, which increased to 37.38 degrees Celsius by 2024.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka South City Corporation saw an average temperature increase from 33.50 degrees Celsius in 2017 to 36.54 degrees Celsius in 2024.

Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman of CAPS and head of the Department of Environmental Science at Stamford University, said: "I keep repeating that we have several cooling factors and warming factors. Over the past 26 years, one-third of the trees in Dhaka have been cut down, neutralising our cooling factors."

When asked about what should be done, he advised, "We need to increase tree planting.

“However, we must move away from the tendency to cut down mature trees and replace them with saplings. Alongside planting trees, we must ensure they are cared for until they mature. We need to recover and expand our water bodies, purchasing land if necessary to create new ones.

"Then there's the issue of new infrastructure. The recent infrastructure developments in Dhaka are retaining more heat. When constructing new infrastructure, it should be predetermined how many trees need to be planted to compensate for the heat retention."

Prof Adil Mohammed Khan from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Jahangirnagar University told bdnews24.com: "Trees and water bodies have a cooling effect on a city. Twenty to thirty years ago, Dhaka and Chattogram were healthier cities. The current situation has arisen from unplanned urbanisation.

Adil, the executive director of the Institute of Planning and Development or IPD, also mentioned that despite the Environmental Court Act of 2000, it has not been effectively implemented.

He said that a class may be comfortable in air-conditioned environments by cutting down trees and filling in water bodies, but the vast majority of people suffer the discomfort of using air conditioning.

"Our general development mindset has failed to preserve greenery and water. We must recognise our situation and do what's better. Particularly, building regulations need to be revisited and revised."

According to the Forest Watch citing the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the rate of deforestation from 2015 to 2020 was close to zero.

However, while the most significant decrease in forested areas occurred, new natural forested areas grew the most in Chattogram between 2000 and 2020.

In Chattogram, 106,954 hectares increased; in Dhaka, 66,072 hectares; in Rajshahi, about 33994 hectares; in Rangpur, 30,487 hectares; in Barishal, 28,088 hectares; in Khulna, 27,488 hectares; and in Sylhet, 25,089 hectares. These figures exclude planted trees and only account for naturally regenerated forests.

During this time, Bangladesh holds 0.24 percent of the global increase in forested areas, with Russia leading by adding approximately 37.2 million hectares.

In Bangladesh, permanent forest land now totals 999,574 hectares, including 317,864 hectares of forested land, with 114,947 hectares lost and 609,739 hectares of forested land damaged.

[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; Editing by Osham-Ul-Sufian Talukder]