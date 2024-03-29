Chocolate prices to keep rising as West Africa's cocoa crisis deepens

Surveying the stripped landscape of her farm - dotted with pools of cyanide-tainted, tea coloured waste water left by illegal gold miners - is enough to make Janet Gyamfi break down.

Only last year, the 27-hectare plot in western Ghana was covered with nearly 6,000 cocoa trees. Today, less than a dozen remain.

"This farm was my only means of survival," the 52-year-old divorcee told Reuters, tears streaming down her cheeks. "I planned to pass it on to my children."

Long the world's undisputed cocoa powerhouses accounting for over 60% of global supply, Ghana and its West African neighbour Ivory Coast are both facing catastrophic harvests this season.

Expectations of shortages of cocoa beans - the raw material for chocolate - have seen New York cocoa futures CCc2 more than double this year alone. They have hit fresh record highs almost daily in an unprecedented trend that shows little sign of abating.

More than 20 farmers, experts and industry insiders told Reuters that a perfect storm of rampant illegal gold mining, climate change, sector mismanagement, and rapidly spreading disease is to blame.

In its most sobering assessment to date, according to data compiled since 2018 and obtained exclusively by Reuters, Ghana's cocoa marketing board Cocobod estimates that 590,000 hectares of plantations have been infected with swollen shoot, a virus that will ultimately kill them.

Ghana today has some 1.38 million hectares of land under cocoa cultivation, a figure Cocobod said includes infected trees that are still producing cocoa.

"Production is in long-term decline," said Steve Wateridge, a cocoa expert with Tropical Research Services. "We wouldn't get the lowest crop for 20 years in Ghana and lowest for eight years in Ivory Coast if we hadn't reached a tipping point."

It's an imbroglio with no easy fixes that has shocked markets and could spell the beginning of the end of West Africa's cocoa supremacy, the experts told Reuters. That may open the door for ascendant producers, particularly in Latin America.