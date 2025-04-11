Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Impact of tariffs on developing countries could be 'catastrophic', says UN trade agency

Bangladesh could lose billions in exports if the tariff hikes persist, data shows

Tariffs' impact on developing nations could be 'catastrophic': UN

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 06:53 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 06:53 PM

Related Stories
Bond sell-off raised instability threat: Yellen
Bond sell-off raised instability threat: Yellen
Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash
Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash
China warns citizens, students about travelling to US
China warns citizens, students about travelling to US
Pakistan to seek fresh bids for national airline: advisor
Pakistan to seek fresh bids for national airline: advisor
Read More
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
Iran will give US talks about nuclear plans a 'genuine chance'
Iran will give US talks about nuclear plans a 'genuine chance'
National Citizens’ Committee leader arrested over ‘embezzlement’
National Citizens’ Committee leader arrested over ‘embezzlement’
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More