The epicentre of the earthquake has been traced 23.2km east-northeast of Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria

Mild earthquake rocks Dhaka after originating at Brahmanbaria near Bangladesh-India border

A mild earthquake has occurred at Brahmanbaria near Bangladesh-India borders with the tremors travelling to Dhaka.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s magnitude was measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale at 4:52pm on Friday.

Its epicentre was traced 10km deep below the surface of the earth.

The USGS said the origin of the quake was 23.2km east-northeast of Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria, 16km northwest of Agartala, India, 23.4km west-northwest of Raninagar in Tripura, and 38.4km southeast of Bajitpur in Kishoreganj.

Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir of the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said the earthquake’s source was traced to 105km east-northeast of the capital.

On Mar 28, a catastrophic magnitude 7.7 earthquake wreaked havoc in Myanmar, its tremors rattling different parts of Bangladesh as well and causing more than 3,000 deaths in Myanmar alone.

The frequent occurrences of earthquakes in the region have the experts in Bangladesh worried. They marked Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Dhaka as high-risk zones.