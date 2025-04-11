Home +
April 11, 2025

China, EU must oppose tariff 'bullying', Xi tells Spanish PM

The Chinese president says "no winners" can emerge in trade wars, urging EU to play a key role in ensuring global economic stability

China, EU must oppose tariff ‘bullying: Xi tells Spain
Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

