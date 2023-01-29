    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Feb 8

    More than 1.2 million students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 05:16 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 05:16 AM

    The government is set to release the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams on Feb 8.

    Tapan Kumar Sarkar, convener of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, confirmed the date on Sunday.

    The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and deadly floods in the northeast.

    More than 1.2 million students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams.

    The higher secondary assessments were based on an abridged syllabus while the number of subjects was also reduced.

    Tapan earlier said that a proposal to publish the results between Feb 7 and 9 was sent to the ministry for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval.

    The education boards are required to release the results within two months after the end of the exams. The deadline, therefore, ends on Feb 11.

