Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Feb 8

More than 1.2 million students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams.



The higher secondary assessments were based on an abridged syllabus while the number of subjects was also reduced.



Tapan earlier said that a proposal to publish the results between Feb 7 and 9 was sent to the ministry for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval.



The education boards are required to release the results within two months after the end of the exams. The deadline, therefore, ends on Feb 11.