‘I’ll buy my father back’: call for justice for victims of violent opposition protests

Families of the victims of violent protests by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami, and alleged killings during Gen Ziaur Rahman’s regime have called for justice as the opposition has mounted antigovernment programmes.

They gathered at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka under the banners of ‘Mayer Kanna’ and ‘Agni-santraser Artonad’ to mark Human Rights Day on Sunday.

Among them was Tanha Islam, the 5-year-old daughter of Amirul Islam Parvez, a police constable who was killed in clashes during the BNP’s Oct 28 rally.

“I’m saving money to buy my father back from Allah,” she said.