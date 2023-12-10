‘I’ll buy my father back’: call for justice for victims of violent opposition protests

Families of the victims of violent protests by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami, and alleged killings during Gen Ziaur Rahman’s regime have called for justice as the opposition has mounted antigovernment programmes.
They gathered at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka under the banners of ‘Mayer Kanna’ and ‘Agni-santraser Artonad’ to mark Human Rights Day on Sunday.
Among them was Tanha Islam, the 5-year-old daughter of Amirul Islam Parvez, a police constable who was killed in clashes during the BNP’s Oct 28 rally.
“I’m saving money to buy my father back from Allah,” she said.
The little girl also said she wishes to grow up to be a member of the police like her father.
Her mother Ruma Akter called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure tough punishment for those who killed Amirul.
“I couldn’t even take a look at his face after the brutality that left Amirul dead.”
‘Agni-santraser Artonad’ is an organisation formed by families of victims of arson and other types of attacks during protests by the BNP and the Jamaat.
The other organisation, ‘Mayer Kanna’, is of relatives of officers of the armed forces who were allegedly killed during the military regime of Zia.
The families recalled their struggles and demanded swift justice for those involved in these incidents.
The programme set off with the screening of a documentary film focused on the trials of freedom fighters in the armed forces at military tribunals during Zia’s tenure, torture and killings after the 2001 national election, and arson incidents from 2013-2015.
Abul Hossain, the father of Hazidul Islam Jahid who died during protests before the 10th parliamentary polls in Gaibandha, alleged activists of Jamaat and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir lynched his son.
“They cut the tendons of his legs to confirm his death. The crime of my son was that he was a supporter of the Awami League. I plead with the prime minister to ensure that the [killers] be brought to justice.”
The mother of Abu Nayeem, a transport worker who was burnt alive in an arson attack on a bus during ongoing protests, said she wants justice for her son so that “they feel the struggle of a mother”.
Kamruzzaman Lelin, the president of Mayer Kanna, said he discovered people were “buried alive” during Zia’s tenure when he was searching for the grave of his father – freedom fighter Sergeant Saidur Rahman.
“When I went to Azimpur Graveyard, I came to know that some of those brought for burial were still groaning. But the [undertakers] were instructed to bury them in that state. I demand the posthumous trial of this ‘killer’ Ziaur Rahman.”