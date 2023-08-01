Two children die after drowning in a water-filled hole in the road in Netrokona

Two children have died in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda after drowning in a water-filled hole on the road near their home. The two were cousins.

Police recovered the bodies from the hole at Shondhyahala village on Monday, said Abul Kalam, chief of Kalmakanda Police Station.

The children were five-year-old Tofael Mia and three-year-old Afroza Khatun.

The families began looking for them after they went missing in the evening. They found their bodies in the water-filled hole.