Lighterage vessel workers launch indefinite strike in Chattogram

Lighterage vessels are generally used to transport imported goods across the country from larger ships.

The demands of the workers include the cancellation of the lease for Charpara terminal used by the lighter vessel workers, suspension of Chittagong Port Authority’s chairman, removal of the local police chief and the construction of a safe dock for barges by dredging Sangu River’s mouth.

The leaders of the lighterage workers’ union said the protesters used to anchor vessels at the Charpara terminal near Patenga Sea Beach instead of using the Karnaphuli River. But the port authorities leased the terminal out without discussing the matter with workers.