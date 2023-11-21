    বাংলা

    Derailment in Tangail snaps Dhaka's rail links with northern region

    The baggage compartment of a Dhaka-bound train from Rangpur derailed in Tangail Sadar's Betar Tarabari area, disrupting railway communications

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Nov 2023, 05:11 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2023, 05:11 AM

    Rail links between Dhaka and northern Bangladesh have been disrupted following the derailment of an intercity train in Tangail.

    The Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express encountered an accident in Tangail Sadar's Betar Tarabari area on Tuesday morning, according to railway officials.

    After departing from the Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station, the train experienced a mishap in the Betar Tarabari area, causing the baggage compartment to derail, said Rezaul Karim, the head of the station.

    The incident led to the suspension of railway communication between Dhaka and the northern region through the Bangabandhu Bridge.

    The matter was promptly reported to the railway authorities and a rescue train was subsequently dispatched to Tangail from Dhaka, according to Sub-Inspector Md Akbar of Tangail Railway Police.

    Following the derailment, a commuter train from Tangail arrived to transport stranded Rangpur Express passengers to Dhaka, departing around 7:20 am, according to Tangail Police Station chief Md Abu Salam Mia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Arsonists torch commuter train in Tangail amid BNP-Jamaat blockade
    Commuter train torched in Tangail amid blockade
    Two carriages near the engine of the train were gutted and one was partially damaged in the fire
    Hasina opens maiden Cox’s Bazar rail link
    Hasina opens maiden Cox’s Bazar rail link
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first rail link to tourist hub Cox’s Bazar on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. She waved the green flag at the newly built station in the beach city before taking a ...
    Bangladesh tourist hub Cox’s Bazar set to roll into railway era with iconic station
    Tourist hub Cox’s Bazar set to roll into rail era
    The rail link is also expected to facilitate agricultural products and fish, along with connection to megaprojects
    Akhaura-Agartala rail link heralds new era in cross-border connectivity between Bangladesh, India
    Akhaura-Agartala railway link opens new era for Bangladesh, India
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi inaugurated the project, along with two more India-assisted development projects

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps