Derailment in Tangail snaps Dhaka's rail links with northern region

Rail links between Dhaka and northern Bangladesh have been disrupted following the derailment of an intercity train in Tangail.
The Dhaka-bound Rangpur Express encountered an accident in Tangail Sadar's Betar Tarabari area on Tuesday morning, according to railway officials.
After departing from the Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station, the train experienced a mishap in the Betar Tarabari area, causing the baggage compartment to derail, said Rezaul Karim, the head of the station.
The incident led to the suspension of railway communication between Dhaka and the northern region through the Bangabandhu Bridge.
The matter was promptly reported to the railway authorities and a rescue train was subsequently dispatched to Tangail from Dhaka, according to Sub-Inspector Md Akbar of Tangail Railway Police.
Following the derailment, a commuter train from Tangail arrived to transport stranded Rangpur Express passengers to Dhaka, departing around 7:20 am, according to Tangail Police Station chief Md Abu Salam Mia.