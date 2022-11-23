Dhaka University student dies after falling from the roof of a Jagannath Hall building

He fell from the roof of the Santosh Chandra Bhattacharyya building around 10 am on Wednesday, said Sanjit Kumar Datta, principal administrative officer of the hall.

He was a resident of the building and used to live in room 4021. Students from his neighbouring rooms said he went to the rooftop to speak on his mobile phone. They rushed to the scene immediately after Limon fell off the roof and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Sanjit added.

However, Sanjit could not confirm whether the student committed suicide.