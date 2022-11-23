    বাংলা

    Dhaka University student dies after falling from the roof of a Jagannath Hall building

    Limon Kumar Roy was a third-year student at the Institute of Education and Research

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 06:40 AM

    A Dhaka University student has died after falling from the roof of a Jagannath Hall building.

    The student has been identified as Limon Kumar Roy, a third-year student at the Institute of Education and Research. He was a native of Nilphamari.

    He fell from the roof of the Santosh Chandra Bhattacharyya building around 10 am on Wednesday, said Sanjit Kumar Datta, principal administrative officer of the hall.

    He was a resident of the building and used to live in room 4021. Students from his neighbouring rooms said he went to the rooftop to speak on his mobile phone. They rushed to the scene immediately after Limon fell off the roof and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Sanjit added.

    However, Sanjit could not confirm whether the student committed suicide.

