Temperature drops to 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur as mild cold wave sweeps across Bangladesh

A mild cold wave is sweeping across the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and parts of Dhaka.
The lowest temperature recorded nationwide in the 24 hours to Monday morning was 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and Badalgachi.
The Dhaka weather observatory saw the mercury dip to 12.1 degrees Celsius over the period. It is the lowest temperature recorded since the start of the winter.
The Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, including the Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Madaripur and Kishoreganj districts, are experiencing a mild cold wave that may continue to persist, says meteorologist Omar Faruk.
Night temperatures may also drop slightly, he added.
The 24-hour forecast from 9 am on Monday says the weather across the country is likely to remain largely dry with partially cloudy skies throughout the day. Moderate to dense fog may fall nationwide from midnight to the morning and may persist into the afternoon in some places.
The fog may disrupt road, river, and air traffic.
Day and night temperatures may decrease slightly across the country.
The forecast for Wednesday suggests light rain or drizzles in the Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Divisions.