Temperature drops to 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur as mild cold wave sweeps across Bangladesh

A mild cold wave is sweeping across the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and parts of Dhaka.

The lowest temperature recorded nationwide in the 24 hours to Monday morning was 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and Badalgachi.

The Dhaka weather observatory saw the mercury dip to 12.1 degrees Celsius over the period. It is the lowest temperature recorded since the start of the winter.

The Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, including the Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Madaripur and Kishoreganj districts, are experiencing a mild cold wave that may continue to persist, says meteorologist Omar Faruk.