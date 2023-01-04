    বাংলা

    Mayor Atiqul’s solution to blackwater flowing into lakes: banana trees

    Residents of the buildings with blocked blackwater lines connected to lakes have now ‘gone crazy’, the mayor says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 05:33 PM

    Atiqul Islam has warned landlords of consequences if they did not shift blackwater lines connected to surface drains, lakes or canals, saying 85 percent of the homes in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan have such lines.

    As his warnings fell on deaf ears, the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation has come up with a strange idea.

    He was seen overseeing work to block the blackwater pipes by using nothing but banana trees.

    After launching the drive in Gulshan-2 on Wednesday, he said he got results instantly.

    “The residents of the buildings where we blocked the blackwater lines with banana trees have gone crazy.”

    Atiqul said the city corporation had long been alerting the landlords to the dangers of allowing blackwater to flow into surface drains. “But no one heeded.”

    “Many set up blackwater lines to surface drains secretly.”

    He added that blackwater from 3,265 of 3,830 houses in the upscale neighbourhoods directly flows into the drains or lakes.

    The Gulshan Society had sought three months from him to end the problem and he had given them six months, but there had been no progress.

    Vowing to continue the drive to block such lines by using banana trees, Atiqul said: “Blackwater must not enter the city corporation’s drains, canals or lakes.”

    He said blackwater mixing with the lakes was hindering a plan to kill mosquitos by farming fish in the lakes.

    The mayor noted that he set up a sewage treatment plant at his home in Uttara.

    Atiqul provided the data from a survey, which was headed by Mujibur Rahman, a former professor of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

    Prof Mujibur said the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA charges 52 percent houses of these areas for sewerage lines, but the system is not working most of the time.

    “Dhaka WASA should check itself if its sewerage lines are functional.”

    Atiqul said he would officially convey the results of the survey to WASA.

    Tawhid Elahi, executive engineer of Dhaka WASA, declined to comment on the findings of the survey as he did not see those yet.

    “But so far I know, all the houses in Gulshan and Banani are connected to the sewerage lines. The blackwater from these areas is flowing into the treatment plant in Pagla.”

