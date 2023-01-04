Mayor Atiqul’s solution to blackwater flowing into lakes: banana trees

Atiqul Islam has warned landlords of consequences if they did not shift blackwater lines connected to surface drains, lakes or canals, saying 85 percent of the homes in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan have such lines.

As his warnings fell on deaf ears, the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation has come up with a strange idea.

He was seen overseeing work to block the blackwater pipes by using nothing but banana trees.