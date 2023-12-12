Passenger dies as launches collide on Meghna in Chandpur

A passenger has died after a collision between two launches on the Meghna River in Chandpur.

Another passenger was injured when the Tipu-14 vessel from Dhaka hit the Surovi-8 from Bhola around 12:45 am on Tuesday, according to the police.

The vessels left the scene before the police arrived, said Inspector Md Jahangir Hossain Khan of the Chandpur Nilkamal Police Outpost.

Md Sohel, a native of Bhola, was onboard the Surovi-8 and died in the incident, according to Abul Kalam, chief of Sadarghat River Police Station.