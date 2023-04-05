Bangabazar fire turns Eid sales hopes of thousands of traders into ashes

Others tried to console him.

“I could’ve saved something had I come to the shop after Sehri,” he rued, as the Eid-ul-Fitr shopping season has just begun to gain pace in the second week of Ramadan.

Rafiqul Islam bought jeans pants for his two shops ahead of the Eid. “Nothing is left but ashes. How will we survive?”

The fire in the market, one of the largests in Bangladesh, burnt the shops throughout the day and spread to nearby buildings as the Fire Service and Civil Defence declared the blaze was under control six hours after it started at 6:10am on Tuesday.