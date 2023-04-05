Bangabazar fire turns Eid sales hopes of thousands of traders into ashes

Masud Ali, the proprietor of a children’s cloth shop at Bangabazar in Dhaka, went back to sleep at his home in Nazira Bazar after Fazr prayers on Tuesday. The entire market was burning when he rushed to the place on the news of a devastating fire.
“I couldn’t take anything out of my shop. I’m ruined. I’ve nothing. I kept Tk 40,000 in the cash drawer. I had goods worth Tk 4 million. Everything has been burnt,” wailed the trader.
Others tried to console him.
“I could’ve saved something had I come to the shop after Sehri,” he rued, as the Eid-ul-Fitr shopping season has just begun to gain pace in the second week of Ramadan.
Rafiqul Islam bought jeans pants for his two shops ahead of the Eid. “Nothing is left but ashes. How will we survive?”
The fire in the market, one of the largests in Bangladesh, burnt the shops throughout the day and spread to nearby buildings as the Fire Service and Civil Defence declared the blaze was under control six hours after it started at 6:10am on Tuesday.
The first firefighting unit arrived at the scene just two minutes after the fire broke out, with the fire service headquarters situated next to the market.
Anexco Tower and a four-storey building in the market built with tin sheets and wood were still burning at midnight while smoke was billowing from the main site.
The firefighters were working to douse the flames on the fifth and sixth floors of the seven-storey Anexco Tower, which was used by many traders to stockpile goods.
One of them, Iqbal Hossain, kept women’s wear for his four Bangabazar shops in the tower.
He was able to bring the goods on the second floor out, but not those in the underground. “All the dresses I’ve recovered were soaked.”
Zonab Ali, a wholesaler of pants, saw all his lots bought for Eid burnt. “I had thought I would start doing Eid business this morning. I also called my regular customers to come and check my new collection. Now I’m broke. Where’ll I go?”
The fire service said the blaze spread to Barishal Plaza and Banga Super Market after burning down Bangabazar – which consists of Bangabazar Super Market, Mohanagar Complex, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market.
As many as 50 units of the firefighters and the army, and the air force worked throughout the day to save the market, but failed. Several firefighters and shopkeepers were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for injuries from the fire.
The Police Headquarters is also situated next to the market. The fire cut off electricity and server connections to the office of the 999 national emergency helpline, forcing the law enforcers to suspend the helpline service for nine hours until evening.
‘NOT A SINGLE THREAD WAS RECOVERED’
Mosharraf Kamal Bhuiyan, the owner of Bhuiyan Fashion, a clothing store at Bangabazar, brought readymade garments worth around Tk 2 million to his store, hoping for good sales before Eid. Kamal and his employees could not enter the store to save his inventory.
Kamal's substantial investment for the holiday has gone up in flames.
A native of Ghagra village in Chandpur's Kachua, Kamal is not in good health and runs his business with the help of a manager and other staff members.
Kamal is one of the thousands who have lost shops and warehouses in the devastating blaze.
Mizanur Rahman, the proprietor of seven t-shirt shops, had 15 employees. They rushed to the market early in the morning but could not save anything.
“I borrowed Tk 20 million from the bank and my relatives to buy goods for Eid. There were products worth Tk 80-100 million in the seven shops. I couldn’t save a single thread,” Mizanur said.
Another trader, Mainuddin Ahmed, said he borrowed Tk 2.5 million in bank loans and goods from the traders’ association. “The manager informed me about the fire in the morning. Everything had been gone before I arrived.”
Morshed Alam, an employee of a shop of jeans pants, had plans to return home outside Dhaka with their salaries and Eid allowances a day after the festival.
“This time we won’t be able to ask the owner for salaries, let alone Eid bonus. The shop is no more, meaning there’s no job,” said Morshed.
Another employee, Liton Mia, said he had been buying groceries and other goods from the shops in his area promising to pay them with his Eid bonus before the Eid. “Now I don’t know what’ll happen.”
REHABILITATION
The sprawling market housed 2,370 shops in a labyrinthine structure, according to the authorities.
The government will rehabilitate the traders affected by the devastating fire, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman has said.
The rehabilitation process will start on instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the government determines the losses incurred by the traders, Enamur said during a visit to the site.
Dhaka South City Corporation, which owns the market, formed an eight-strong committee to list the victims and assess the damage. The committee has been given three days to submit its report.
Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, arrived at the scene around noon and said the damage could be as high as Tk 20 billion.
He urged the government to allocate Tk 7 billion as immediate help for the affected traders. “It’s like doomsday here.”
Planning Minister MA Mannan said Hasina became emotional over losses to the traders during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday.
She suggested raising people’s awareness. “This is not to blame people for setting up shop in a crowded market. They didn’t have a choice. We will continue our efforts keeping these issues in mind,” Mannan said.
Hasina also spoke about efforts to make water reservoirs for the safety of buildings to keep a supply of water available at all times.