Chinese citizen, Chakma woman arrested for 'raping' college student in Dhaka

A Chinese national and a Chakma woman have been arrested on charges of raping a college student in Dhaka.

The arrestees are Jee Shin, 58, and his associate Hira Chakma, 25, according to police.

Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, told bdnews24.com Tuesday that Hira contacted the student on Facebook and promised to take her to China with the help of Shin.