Chinese citizen, Chakma woman arrested for 'raping' college student in Dhaka

A Chinese national and a Chakma woman have been arrested on charges of raping a college student in Dhaka.
The arrestees are Jee Shin, 58, and his associate Hira Chakma, 25, according to police.
Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, told bdnews24.com Tuesday that Hira contacted the student on Facebook and promised to take her to China with the help of Shin.
Hira then lured her into going to Shin's residence in Sector No. 14 of Dhaka's Uttara, where she was violated, said Masud.
The following day, Shin raped her again, falsely promising to marry the student, the police officer said, quoting the alleged victim.
Shin, Hira, and the student visited a restaurant on Sunday for coffee. The student sought the help of a woman there and the woman called police, leading to the arrest of Shin and Hira and the rescue of the college girl.
Masud said police produced the arrestees in court on Monday but did not seek their remand because they confessed to their part in the crime.
The student’s custody was given to her family after medical tests.
Police could not give more details about the Chinese national
“I only know that Hira worked for the Chinese national," Masud said.