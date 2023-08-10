Power is back on in flood-hit Bandarban after four days

Mujahid said the government allocated 168 tonnes of rice for the flood-affected people.



The authorities also distributed 50,000 litres of drinking water.



Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded in Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Cox’s Bazar after days of rains.

The situation appeared worse in Bandarban than in the other districts, with important government offices in the town submerged in knee-deep water.

Large potholes surfaced on the roads, along with mud and soil piles caused by landslides as water receded.