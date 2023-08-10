Power is back on in flood-hit Bandarban after four days

Power connection has been restored to Bandarban after four days of outage caused by deadly flooding, bringing some relief to residents suffering from incessant rain.
The water started to recede on Wednesday, but the entire district had been without power since Sunday night.
The outage snapped internet and mobile phone connections.
The panels of the two transformers through which power is supplied to the district went under water, leading to the outage, said Dipta Chakrabarty, assistant engineer at Power Development Board’s Bandarban office.
A team from Dhaka repaired the panels on Wednesday night and power was restored late on Thursday afternoon, he said.
Some long-haul bus services from Bandarban also resumed after a three-day break.
The residents of Bandarban town started to clean up the debris left by the floods.
They said mobile networks started to work.
According to the local administration, floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in the district led to eight deaths while two others were missing.
Shah Mujahid Uddin, the deputy commissioner of the district, said road connections to remote Rwangchhari, Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas were still cut off.
Mujahid said the government allocated 168 tonnes of rice for the flood-affected people.
The authorities also distributed 50,000 litres of drinking water.
Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded in Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Cox’s Bazar after days of rains.
The situation appeared worse in Bandarban than in the other districts, with important government offices in the town submerged in knee-deep water.
Large potholes surfaced on the roads, along with mud and soil piles caused by landslides as water receded.