13,000 candidates pass 41st BCS written exams

Bangladesh Public Service Commission, or PSC, has published the results of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service written exams.
Around 13,000 candidates passed the exams and will now be eligible for the viva voce, which is expected to start in the first week of December.
The results were published on the commission's website (bpsc.gov.bd) on Thursday.
The successful candidates will be informed about the date and other details of the viva voce through the PSC website, SMS and media, the commission said.
On Nov 27, 2019, the commission advertised for the 41st BCS preliminary exam to appoint 2,166 government officials in different posts, including 642 posts in the general cadre, 619 in the technical cadre, and 905 in the education cadre.
Nearly 475,000 job seekers applied to take the test, which took place at eight different divisional cities on Mar 19, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam. The written test was held from Nov 29 to Dec 7 last year.
The results are also available on Teletalk’s website, bpsc.teletalk.com.bd, and via SMS. A candidate will need to write “PSC41<space>registration number” and send the message to 16222 from any Teletalk number to get the result.