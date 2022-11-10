    বাংলা

    13,000 candidates pass 41st BCS written exams

    The candidates are cleared for viva voce, which is expected to start in the first week of December

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM

    Bangladesh Public Service Commission, or PSC, has published the results of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service written exams.

    Around 13,000 candidates passed the exams and will now be eligible for the viva voce, which is expected to start in the first week of December.

    The results were published on the commission's website (bpsc.gov.bd) on Thursday.

    The successful candidates will be informed about the date and other details of the viva voce through the PSC website, SMS and media, the commission said.

    On Nov 27, 2019, the commission advertised for the 41st BCS preliminary exam to appoint 2,166 government officials in different posts, including 642 posts in the general cadre, 619 in the technical cadre, and 905 in the education cadre.

    Nearly 475,000 job seekers applied to take the test, which took place at eight different divisional cities on Mar 19, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam. The written test was held from Nov 29 to Dec 7 last year.

    The results are also available on Teletalk’s website, bpsc.teletalk.com.bd, and via SMS. A candidate will need to write “PSC41<space>registration number” and send the message to 16222 from any Teletalk number to get the result.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a meeting of the Awami League's Presidium at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Sep 16, 2020. Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol
    Continuity of govt key to growth: Hasina
    She receives contributions from various financial institutions to her relief fund to help the most vulnerable groups during winter
    Bushra, a friend of BUET student Fardin, is remanded over his murder
    Bushra remanded over Fardin's murder
    Police get five days to question her in custody following her arrest on Thursday
    Two trustees of North South University get bail in embezzlement case
    Two NSU trustees get bail in embezzlement case
    MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman are not allowed to leave the country or visit the campus without permission during their six-month bail
    Fardin's friend Bushra detained after family accuses her in a murder case
    Fardin’s friend Bushra detained over murder case
    BUET student Fardin Noor Parash’s body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher