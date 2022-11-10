13,000 candidates pass 41st BCS written exams

The successful candidates will be informed about the date and other details of the viva voce through the PSC website, SMS and media, the commission said.

On Nov 27, 2019, the commission advertised for the 41st BCS preliminary exam to appoint 2,166 government officials in different posts, including 642 posts in the general cadre, 619 in the technical cadre, and 905 in the education cadre.

Nearly 475,000 job seekers applied to take the test, which took place at eight different divisional cities on Mar 19, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.