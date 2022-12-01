Dentist arrested in Dhaka over suspected militant link

Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit, or ATU, has arrested a dentist for his alleged involvement with the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team.
The suspect, Md Abul Kashem Alfi, 62, a native of Faridpur’s Alfadanga, lives in the Banasree area of Dhaka’s Rampura.
A mobile phone and 37 extremist books were seized from his possession during the arrest, ATU said in a statement on Thursday.
Alfi is a follower of Jasim Uddin Rahmani, chief of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team, the statement said.
The dentist, along with his associates, had been working for a long time to establish the so-called Islamic caliphate in Bangladesh through "militant propaganda and anti-state conspiracies" online, the statement said.
“He has been using cyberspace to promote extremist content by opening social media groups and inspiring members into extremism.”
ATU said Alfi maintained regular contact with potential recruits, “endangering public safety, solidarity, and sovereignty of Bangladesh and creating panic among the public”.