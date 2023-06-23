Thousands stranded in water as Kurigram shoal areas hit by flooding

The waters of Brahmaputra, Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, and other rivers of Kurigram have started to recede but the shoal areas remain flooded, confining thousands of families in the process.
The Water Development Board on Friday said the houses in those areas were inundated.
Many people have climbed into boats and higher places to save themselves but had no way to cook food while the dry foods and drinking water were running out quickly.
Reports said over 200 families evacuated their homes and got on boats and other elevated spots in 10 shoal areas on Ulipur Upazila.
The rural roads went underwater in the region while crops across vast lands were inundated as well. With the grazing grounds underwater as well, the livestock were also in crisis.
According to the Water Development Board, all the rivers were flowing below the danger limit in Kurigram.
Abdur Rahman, a native of Baladoba shoal in Ulipur Upazila, said as many as 40 families lived there. The sandbank rose from the riverbed comparatively recently, so most of the houses there were underwater from the waist down. The local residents were spending days eating only once a day.
Momin, a native of Baniapara of Panchgachhi Union, said: “The river water might’ve gone down but the house and its surroundings are still flooded. I’m also worried about the water rising again. All the croplands are inundated. The flood has caused a lot of damage this time.”
Md Abdullah Al-Mamun, the district executive engineer of the Water Development Board, said the waters would soon recede if it did not rain any more.
Mohammad Saidul Arif, the deputy commissioner of Kurigram, said authorities were prepared to distribute money and dry foods. The UNOs and union council chairmen were instructed to take necessary measures and relief distribution was already underway, he added.