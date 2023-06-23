Thousands stranded in water as Kurigram shoal areas hit by flooding

The waters of Brahmaputra, Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, and other rivers of Kurigram have started to recede but the shoal areas remain flooded, confining thousands of families in the process.

The Water Development Board on Friday said the houses in those areas were inundated.

Many people have climbed into boats and higher places to save themselves but had no way to cook food while the dry foods and drinking water were running out quickly.

Reports said over 200 families evacuated their homes and got on boats and other elevated spots in 10 shoal areas on Ulipur Upazila.