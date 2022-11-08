    বাংলা

    Missing BUET student found dead in Shitalakkhya river

    Fardin Noor Parash, 24, was a third-year undergraduate student of the civil engineering department

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM

    A student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, who went missing three days ago, has been found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.

    Fardin Noor Parash, 24, was a third-year undergraduate student at the civil engineering department. He lived with his family in Dhaka’s Demra.

    His father Nuruddin Rana, editor of The Riverine Magazine, said Fardin had gone missing on Friday night. After the family filed a general diary on Saturday, police detected his mobile phone was last found active in Rampura before it was switched off.

    They identified the body after it was found on Monday afternoon.

    Md Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar River Police Station, said they recovered the body after locals saw it floating in the river.

    The body was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy.

    Nabin Chowdhury, a colleague of Nuruddin, said a female friend of Fardin was the last person to see him in Rampura. They hung out in Dhanmondi and on the campus before Fardin accompanied her to Rampura.

    RELATED STORIES
    Schoolteacher killed at her home in Kushtia
    Teacher killed at her home in Kushtia
    The teacher lived alone in the flat as her husband works and lives in Jashore
    Autopsy finds 25 knife wounds on BNP leader Kamal’s body, police say
    25 stab wounds on BNP leader Kamal’s body: police
    A flurry of wounds were found on the left side of his body
    Songwriter dies after covered van slams into his motorcycle in Narsingdi
    Songwriter dies in road accident
    Omar Faruk Bishal, 35, was a former sub-editor of Jaijaidin
    Dipu Moni vows action over 'religiously insensitive' question in HSC exam
    Dipu Moni vows action for ‘inflammatory’ HSC question
    A question involving a land dispute among Hindu brothers and an Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice was criticised for being insensitive to religious sensibilities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher