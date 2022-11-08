Missing BUET student found dead in Shitalakkhya river

His father Nuruddin Rana, editor of The Riverine Magazine, said Fardin had gone missing on Friday night. After the family filed a general diary on Saturday, police detected his mobile phone was last found active in Rampura before it was switched off.

They identified the body after it was found on Monday afternoon.

Md Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar River Police Station, said they recovered the body after locals saw it floating in the river.