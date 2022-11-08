Missing BUET student found dead in Shitalakkhya river

A student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, who went missing three days ago, has been found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.
Fardin Noor Parash, 24, was a third-year undergraduate student at the civil engineering department. He lived with his family in Dhaka’s Demra.
His father Nuruddin Rana, editor of The Riverine Magazine, said Fardin had gone missing on Friday night. After the family filed a general diary on Saturday, police detected his mobile phone was last found active in Rampura before it was switched off.
They identified the body after it was found on Monday afternoon.
Md Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar River Police Station, said they recovered the body after locals saw it floating in the river.
The body was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy.
Nabin Chowdhury, a colleague of Nuruddin, said a female friend of Fardin was the last person to see him in Rampura. They hung out in Dhanmondi and on the campus before Fardin accompanied her to Rampura.