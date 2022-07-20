July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Rains bring relief, but leave Chattogram roads waterlogged

    Amid the sweltering summer heat, heavy rains brought some respite to Chattogram, but the relief was offset by waterlogging in parts of the port city.

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 20 July 2022, 11:3 AM
    Updated : 20 July 2022, 11:3 AM

    The downpour began on Tuesday and continued until Wednesday.The Patenga weather office has recorded 98.8 mm of rainfall until Wednesdaynoon.

    Office-goers and students faced difficulties after leavinghomes in the morning as few vehicles took to the streets due to the rain.

    The number of vehicles increased as the day progressed, andso did the intensity of the rains.

    "The port city's DC Road was waterlogged last month aswell. The heat has been intense so far," said Saiful Alam, a localresident.

    "The road in the area got waterlogged as soon as therain started on Wednesday. It was difficult to take my children toschool."

    Rainwater flooded the city's 2 No. Gate, Chawkbazar KitchenMarket, Chandgaon, CDA Residential Area, parts of Agrabad and Bakalia, DC Road,Wapda area in Halishahar, Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital area in Agrabad,Badurtola, Sulakbahar and Muradpur.

    "On other days, transports run empty at this time, butthe number of vehicles is fewer than usual today," said Toriqul Alam, whowas soaked in the rains as he waited for a ride to the New Market area.

    But the showers were a cause for celebration for manyresidents after enduring two weeks of searing heat. Some went outdoors and gotdrenched in the rain, while others jumped into lakes to enjoy the downpour.

    "The rains triggered by the monsoon winds will continuefor several days. The day and night temperature may fall slightly across thecountry," said Bishwajit Chowdhury, forecast officer at the Patenga MetOffice.

    RELATED STORIES
    Erosion hits Jamuna embankment in Sirajganj again
    Jamuna erodes Sirajganj embankment again
    Around 80 metres of land was swallowed by the mighty river in May
    Fire guts 69 shops and a house in Rangamati's Baghaichhari
    Fire guts 69 shops, a home in Rangamati
    It took firefighters almost two and a half hours to douse the blaze in the remote Baghaichhari Upazila. But no casualties were reported
    Passenger caught with gold bars worth Tk 10m at Chattogram airport
    12 gold bars seized at Chattogram airport
    A traveller from the UAE was caught with the gold bars, worth an estimated Tk 10 million
    15 injured after bus flips over in Dhaka's Jatrabari
    15 hurt after bus flips over in Jatrabari
    The bus was on its way to Narayanganj when it lost control and overturned in Jatrabari's Matuail

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher