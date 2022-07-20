Rains bring relief, but leave Chattogram roads waterlogged

The downpour began on Tuesday and continued until Wednesday.The Patenga weather office has recorded 98.8 mm of rainfall until Wednesdaynoon.
Office-goers and students faced difficulties after leavinghomes in the morning as few vehicles took to the streets due to the rain.
The number of vehicles increased as the day progressed, andso did the intensity of the rains.
"The port city's DC Road was waterlogged last month aswell. The heat has been intense so far," said Saiful Alam, a localresident.
"The road in the area got waterlogged as soon as therain started on Wednesday. It was difficult to take my children toschool."
Rainwater flooded the city's 2 No. Gate, Chawkbazar KitchenMarket, Chandgaon, CDA Residential Area, parts of Agrabad and Bakalia, DC Road,Wapda area in Halishahar, Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital area in Agrabad,Badurtola, Sulakbahar and Muradpur.
"On other days, transports run empty at this time, butthe number of vehicles is fewer than usual today," said Toriqul Alam, whowas soaked in the rains as he waited for a ride to the New Market area.
But the showers were a cause for celebration for manyresidents after enduring two weeks of searing heat. Some went outdoors and gotdrenched in the rain, while others jumped into lakes to enjoy the downpour.
"The rains triggered by the monsoon winds will continuefor several days. The day and night temperature may fall slightly across thecountry," said Bishwajit Chowdhury, forecast officer at the Patenga MetOffice.