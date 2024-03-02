    বাংলা

    Minister urges planning authorities to step up efforts to prevent deadly hazards

    He makes the call following the deaths of 46 people died in a blaze that ripped through a building housing several restaurants on Bailey Road

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 10:45 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 10:45 AM

    Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has stressed the need for preventive measures to avoid incidents similar to the blaze at Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road, which claimed at least 46 lives.

    "The loss of so many lives is devastating. Although it falls outside my direct responsibilities, I believe the Public Works Department and RAJUK need to be more vigilant. A simple oversight led to the deaths of 45 [46 in total] people," he said on Saturday.

    "Nothing could be more heartbreaking than the Green Cozy Cottage fire. There should be decisive action against such hazards."

    The deadly blaze raced through the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage, mostly housing restaurants, on Thursday. Authorities have since handed over the bodies of 43 victims to their families.

    Sen, a technocrat minister, also vowed to continue the crackdown on unauthorised medical facilities across the country.

    "I don't advocate for the closure of all hospitals in Bangladesh. There's a need for both private and public hospitals. If those hospitals comply with the rules and regulations, then there won't be any issue."

