Minister urges planning authorities to step up efforts to prevent deadly hazards

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has stressed the need for preventive measures to avoid incidents similar to the blaze at Green Cozy Cottage on Bailey Road, which claimed at least 46 lives.

"The loss of so many lives is devastating. Although it falls outside my direct responsibilities, I believe the Public Works Department and RAJUK need to be more vigilant. A simple oversight led to the deaths of 45 [46 in total] people," he said on Saturday.