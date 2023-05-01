    বাংলা

    Mild heatwave hits Chattogram as rainstorms continue in rest of Bangladesh

    The trend of rainstorms may increase in the next two days before a rise in temperature again next week, the Met Office says

    Published : 1 May 2023, 02:58 PM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 02:58 PM

    A mild heatwave is sweeping over parts of the Chattogram Division, while sporadic rainstorms have continued to cool off the rest of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, after weeks of intense heat.

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Monday that the heatwave in the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban may abate from some places.

    The highest temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

    On Tuesday, thundershowers accompanied by wind gusts will likely occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

    The trend of rainstorms may increase in the next two days before a rise in temperature again next week, the Met Office said.

    In the extended outlook for three months in April, the Met Office had warned of a possible cyclone in May.

    But meteorologist Abdul Hamid Mia said they would sit on Tuesday to review the forecast for May and specify the likely weather conditions again.

