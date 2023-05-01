Mild heatwave hits Chattogram as rainstorms continue in rest of Bangladesh

A mild heatwave is sweeping over parts of the Chattogram Division, while sporadic rainstorms have continued to cool off the rest of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, after weeks of intense heat.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Monday that the heatwave in the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban may abate from some places.

The highest temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.