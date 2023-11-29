Arsonists torch 217 vehicles across Bangladesh in the span of a month: Fire Service

Shahjahan Shikder, a spokesperson for the fire service, confirmed the count, which included 135 buses, until 6am on Wednesday.

The arsonists also targeted 37 trucks, 16 covered vans, eight motorcycles, two private cars, three minibuses, autorickshaws and small passenger vehicles called Lagunas, he said.

Three trains were set on fire in this period.

The fire service also received reports of arson attacks on police and fire service vehicles and an ambulance.

On Wednesday, miscreants set fire to a truck in Sirajganj's Kamarkhand Hatikamrul area, a Turag Paribahan bus at Dholairpara in Shyampur, and a bus of Minhaj Paribahan in Gazipur's Salna.