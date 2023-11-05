Hasina travels to Medina in pilgrimage for Rawza Mubarak

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered a pilgrimage of the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Muhammad at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina.
She along with her younger sister, Rehana, offered Asr prayers and Fateha at the mosque, seeking divine blessings, peace progress and prosperity of the Muslims of Bangladesh and the world, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
She arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport around 1:10pm local time to join the “International Conference on Women in Islam” to be held in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, or OUC, is hosting the conference on Nov 6 to 8.
Hasina will leave Medina for Jeddah by train.
Later, the premier will perform Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) in Makkah after Isha prayers.
On Nov 6, she will attend the conference and deliver a speech.
She is also scheduled to have meetings with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Department Enseieh Khazali, Executive Director of OIC Women Development Organisation Afnan Alshuaiby and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.
Besides the conference, she will attend the opening of the “Women in Islam Exhibition” and a banquet dinner arranged in for her.
On Nov 7, Hasina will leave Jeddah for Makkah where she will offer prayers at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) before heading home later in the evening.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flight, carrying the prime minister, will depart King Abdulaziz International Airport around 10:45pm local time.
The flight is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 8am on Nov 8.
The conference will discuss five themes while the "Jeddah Document of Women in Islam" will be published in this period.
The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.
The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah.