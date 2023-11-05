Hasina travels to Medina in pilgrimage for Rawza Mubarak

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered a pilgrimage of the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Muhammad at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina.

She along with her younger sister, Rehana, offered Asr prayers and Fateha at the mosque, seeking divine blessings, peace progress and prosperity of the Muslims of Bangladesh and the world, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

She arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport around 1:10pm local time to join the “International Conference on Women in Islam” to be held in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, or OUC, is hosting the conference on Nov 6 to 8.

Hasina will leave Medina for Jeddah by train.

Later, the premier will perform Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) in Makkah after Isha prayers.

On Nov 6, she will attend the conference and deliver a speech.

She is also scheduled to have meetings with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Department Enseieh Khazali, Executive Director of OIC Women Development Organisation Afnan Alshuaiby and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.