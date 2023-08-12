    বাংলা

    Dhaka University to hold special convocation on Bangabandhu with Hasina as commencement speaker

    The university will honour the Father of the Nation with a posthumous Doctor of Laws degree

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 12 August 2023, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 01:53 PM

    Dhaka University will hold a special convocation for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to honour the Father of the Nation with a posthumous Doctor of Laws degree on Oct 26.

    It has invited Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the commencement speaker, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad said on Saturday.

    Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana would receive the degree on his behalf.

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the university's chancellor, will preside over the ceremony.

    In 2019, the proposal on conferring a posthumous PhD degree on Bangabandhu was placed in a meeting of the national committees on celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

    Prof Samad later proposed to hold a special convocation during the Mujib year celebration meeting at Dhaka University. The proposal was unanimously approved by the university in January 2020.

