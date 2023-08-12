Dhaka University to hold special convocation on Bangabandhu with Hasina as commencement speaker

Dhaka University will hold a special convocation for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to honour the Father of the Nation with a posthumous Doctor of Laws degree on Oct 26.

It has invited Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the commencement speaker, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad said on Saturday.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana would receive the degree on his behalf.