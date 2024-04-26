5 bilateral documents signed, PM Hasina calls on Thailand to invest in medical sector

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Thailand to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh's hospitals and medical facilities alongside investing in special economic zones and hi-tech parks.

"We discussed the possibility of cooperation on training and capacity building for Bangladeshi medical personnel. I also proposed to him [Thai PM] to explore the possibility of investing in hospitals and medical facilities in Bangladesh," the prime minister said at a joint media briefing after a meeting with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the Government House, the Thai premier's office, on Thursday.

State-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said Bangladesh and Thailand struck five bilateral documents in the presence of the premiers after the bilateral and closed-door meetings. The documents included an agreement, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Letter of Intent (LOI).

Earlier, on her arrival at Government House, Hasina was received by Thavisin and then she was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah Building in Bangkok.

The Bangladesh premier inspected the guard of honour given by a contingent of the Thai armed forces.

Thavisin also introduced his cabinet members to Hasina before she signed the guest book of the Government House.