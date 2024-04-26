    বাংলা

    5 bilateral documents signed, PM Hasina calls on Thailand to invest in medical sector

    Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Government House, the Thai premier's office

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2024, 12:05 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 12:05 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Thailand to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh's hospitals and medical facilities alongside investing in special economic zones and hi-tech parks.

    "We discussed the possibility of cooperation on training and capacity building for Bangladeshi medical personnel. I also proposed to him [Thai PM] to explore the possibility of investing in hospitals and medical facilities in Bangladesh," the prime minister said at a joint media briefing after a meeting with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the Government House, the Thai premier's office, on Thursday.

    State-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said Bangladesh and Thailand struck five bilateral documents in the presence of the premiers after the bilateral and closed-door meetings. The documents included an agreement, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Letter of Intent (LOI).

    Earlier, on her arrival at Government House, Hasina was received by Thavisin and then she was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah Building in Bangkok.

    The Bangladesh premier inspected the guard of honour given by a contingent of the Thai armed forces.

    Thavisin also introduced his cabinet members to Hasina before she signed the guest book of the Government House.

    Stating that Bangladesh attaches great importance to relations with Thailand as an immediate neighbour, Hasina said, "Our friendship is deeply rooted in our historical, linguistic, and common cultural heritage. The warm and cordial relations between our two countries are ever-growing in multi-faceted areas of cooperation."

    In the bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed in detail the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. On trade cooperation, they discussed at length measures to enhance the current volume of bilateral trade and agreed to work together to achieve healthy two-way growth.

    "We see Thailand as a very important and dynamic partner in our engagement with the vibrant economies of Southeast Asia," said the premier.

    "I assured the prime minister [Thavisin] to take the necessary measures for investment facilitation and ease of doing business in Bangladesh. I proposed to the Thai side to invest in our special economic zones and hi-tech parks and to take one SEZ, exclusively for Thailand."

    Mentioning that the two sides agreed to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024, she said the concerned ministers of commerce of the two countries have signed an LOI on the issue.

    To facilitate smooth contact between Thai and Bangladeshi officials, Dhaka and Bangkok signed the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Official Passports, she said, adding that the two countries already have an agreement for diplomatic passport holders.

    "For Bangladesh, Thailand is a potential partner to engage in energy cooperation. To explore the potential of energy cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation was the second instrument signed," she said.

    A third MoU has been signed on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters. "To benefit from Thai knowledge, experiences, and best tourism practices, we signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of tourism," the premier said.

    To ensure food security for the people, the two sides explored the possibility of collaboration in the agriculture and food processing sectors, she added.

    Regarding maritime connectivity, the Bangladesh premier said the two sides discussed the direct shipping line between Ranong Port and Chattogram Port. Bangladesh is following with great interest Thailand's flagship "Landbridge project".

    She said, "I proposed to the Thai side to enhance cooperation among specialised universities between the two countries, especially in agriculture, fisheries, and food processing."

    The two prime ministers also discussed regional cooperation mechanisms under the BIMSTEC framework. Thailand, as the current chair and host of the summit to be held later this year, will hand over the chairmanship to Bangladesh.

    "We firmly believe that BIMSTEC is a key driver of regional economic growth for a total population of 1.8 billion. To achieve a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh sought the support of Thailand," she said.

    She reiterated the importance of high-level visits between the two countries.

    Hasina also invited Thavisin to undertake a return visit to Bangladesh.

    She later joined an official lunch before leaving the Government House.

    On Wednesday, Hasina arrived in Thailand on a six-day official visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.

